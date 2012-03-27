FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-EURO GOVT-Bunds inch up after Bernanke, crisis fears linger
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-EURO GOVT-Bunds inch up after Bernanke, crisis fears linger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Mar 27 (Reuters) - German government bonds inched up early on Tuesday, supported by comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke which kept alive hopes for further purchases of U.S. bonds, underpinning the Treasury market.

Equities were set to follow Wall Street and Asia higher and U.S. Treasuries were steady after Bernanke said a continuation of accommodative monetary policies was needed to support more rapid economic expansion.

June Bund futures were 12 ticks higher at 136.86, with 10-year yields 2 basis points lower at 1.93 percent.

Bunds remained broadly supported by fears that the euro zone debt crisis could escalate again with concerns now focussed on Spain’s ability to meet tough budget targets.

“Bernanke’s supportive for everything and Bunds are trading okay,” a trader said.

“Spain may be the next problem, I think everyone would like to have a proper look at their books.”

Because of that, benchmark German yields are not expected to rise too much although a new trading range just above 2 percent - a level that’s proved hard to break sustainably this year - is a possibility.

European Union finance ministers meet on Friday and are expected to discuss how to create a firewall big enough to protect Spain and Italy should the debt crisis flare back up .

Italy sells zero coupon and inflation-linked bonds ahead of an auction of medium- and longer-term debt on Thursday.

