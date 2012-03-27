FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds reverse early gains as equities rise
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 6 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds reverse early gains as equities rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - German government bonds reversed an early rise on Tuesday as equities extended gains and Italian and Spanish bond yields eased from their highest levels.

June Bund futures were one tick higher on the day at 136.75, after retreating from a session high of 137.21. Benchmark 10-year yields were a basis point lower at 1.94 percent.

Comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke which kept alive hopes for further purchases of U.S. bonds were seen as dovish by financial markets.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.