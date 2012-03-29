EURO GOVT-Italian yields up ahead of auction, Bunds stabilise

* Italian bond yields rise ahead of 8.25 bln euro sale

* Auction to offer demand insight as LTRO impact seen fading

* Bunds yields stabilise at lower end of recent range

By William James

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields edged up on Thursday before an 8.25 billion euro bonds sale viewed as an important measure of demand for debt issued by the region’s lower-rated states after a volatile week for the paper.

Italian yields rose ahead of the final, and toughest, of the country’s week’s three debt sales, at which it sells five- and 10-year bonds and launches a new floating rate note.

Auction results for Italy so far this week have been mixed with Wednesday’s strong six-month bill sale calming nerves after an inflation-linked issue was not well received in secondary markets on Tuesday.

“The Italian sale will be interesting given some of the results this week have been a bit sloppy,” a trader said, adding that Italy’s yields were likely to rise before the sale as dealers tried to cheapen up the bonds.

In early trade, five-year bonds were trading 1.5 basis point higher at 4.24 percent and 10-year yields rose 0.5 bps to 5.11 percent, both off earlier highs.

Nevertheless, the long-term bond auctions were expected to go through smoothly, supported by the domestic banks that loaded up with long-term European Central Bank cash in December and February.

The auction will provide a snapshot of investor demand as some begin to question whether the impact of the ECB cash, some of which was used to buy short-dated Italian and other peripheral bonds and drove yields down, could be sustained.

The yield spread between two and 10-year Italian debt initially widened to 320 bps after the ECB’s long-term refinancing operation (LTRO), but has since tightened back to 267 bps.

“What today’s auction can tell us is whether this (curve) flattening trend we’ve seen recently can continue,” said Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

“The 2/10-year curve has started to flatten after the extreme steepening we had on the back of the LTRO if we get a decent auction then the spread could tighten another 20-25 basis points.”

BUND BIAS

German debt futures were 10 ticks lower at 137.76.

They have risen around 250 ticks over the last seven sessions as worries about euro zone growth and weak peripheral states have come to the fore, erasing almost all of a steep U.S.-led sell-off that was driven by a better outlook on the world’s largest economy.

That has left 10-year German yields at 1.85 percent, well below the 2 percent psychological barrier and trading toward the lower end of the 2.05 to 1.75 trading range that has broadly held this year.

European Union finance ministers will seek on Friday to calm some of investors’ worst fears by discussing how to strengthen the euro zone’s defences against the spread of the debt crisis, but lasting relief in the market was unlikely.

Policymakers could opt to increase the size of the firewall by combining the European Stability Mechanism, due in mid-2013, with the temporary bailout fund.

“Most of this good news already seems to be in the price and investors may need to see much better macro data to revive the upward momentum in risk assets,” Lloyds Bank strategists said in a note.

Another option under consideration was to get the ESM up to full capacity quicker than originally planned by accelerating the rate at which sovereigns pay capital into the fund, senior euro zone official told Reuters on Wednesday.