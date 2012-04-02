EURO GOVT-Bunds pare losses as Spain worries linger

* Bunds pare early losses as crisis worries remain

* Global growth fears cool, supporting Italy, Spain

* RBS still sees scope for fresh flight to quality

By Kirsten Donovan and William James

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - German government bonds pared earlier losses on Monday with worries over the euro zone debt crisis, and particularly Spain’s ability to meet budget targets, refusing to go away.

Trading was choppy and thin, with many players already beginning the Easter break.

However, Italian and Spanish bonds eked out minor gains, though they were off their best levels, as global growth fears cooled after surprisingly strong Chinese purchasing management data and U.S. data also showed a pick up in manufacturing.

“The lack of direction perhaps reflects investors’ reluctance to take positions at the start of the new quarter and ahead of a long weekend,” said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

“Until we see some clarity on the European, and particularly Spanish, situation or some sign of renewed weakness in the U.S., the market is probably going to stay stuck in a pretty narrow range.”

German Bund futures settled 7 ticks lower at 138.42, having earlier fallen as far as 137.72 after euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to increase their financial firewall to 700 billion euros to ward off a new flare-up of Europe’s sovereign debt crisis.

“Bunds shouldn’t really have sold off this morning, the more you break down the details of the euro zone firewall, the more you think it’s not big enough,” one trader said.

“The price action in Bunds is pretty good, they don’t really seem to want to sell off too far and the short positions in the periphery have mostly been covered so the market is very vulnerable to anything going wrong.”

Italian 10-year yields were 1.3 basis points lower at 5.101 percent, with the Spanish equivalent almost flat at 5.36 percent.

DATA FOCUS

Analysts said the release of several major U.S. economic indicators in the coming days, starting with Monday’s Institute of Supply Management’s manufacturing survey, would be crucial to how bonds trade in the coming weeks.

“The key for this week seems to be the data releases from the U.S. - that will really set the tone,” said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

Purchasing management data from the euro zone confirmed earlier estimates of a grim outlook for the currency bloc, which is struggling to generate the growth needed to tackle the debt problems dogging its weaker peripheral economies.

Highlighting the elevated caution in the euro zone relative to optimism over the U.S. economy, 10-year Treasury yields were at a 13-1/2 month high of 38 bps above those on German Bunds, matching last week’s extremes.

“We will have economic indicators from the U.S.. Should they prove as robust as recent ones were, we could have further re-widening in T-note/Bund spreads,” said Patrick Jacq, strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.

Royal Bank of Scotland strategists see scope for German bonds to rally over the medium term, arguing that a 10-year yield of 1.67 percent represented fair value, according to their model. The Bund yield was last at 1.803 percent, up a basis point compared to Friday’s settlement.

Citing the fading effect of central bank cash injections, which pushed peripheral debt yields lower in the first quarter, the bank also recommended investors take short positions in five-year Spanish debt.

Five-year Spanish bonds yield 4.17 percent, with RBS setting an initial target of 4.5 percent, and then 5 percent.