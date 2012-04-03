FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-German bonds open lower after strong U.S. data
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 6 years ago

EURO GOVT-German bonds open lower after strong U.S. data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - German government bonds opened lower on Tuesday after solid manufacturing data from the United States lowered appetite for low-risk assets, although losses were expected to be limited by a weaker economic outlook for the euro zone.

Trading was set to remain thin before a European Central Bank meeting on Wednesday, with many investors already beginning their Easter break.

Markets are positioned for a wait-and-see attitude from ECB President Mario Draghi, with the main focus on his post-meeting comments after some of his colleagues have said in recent weeks that the bank needs to prepare an exit strategy after pumping about 1 trillion euros of cheap funds into the financial system.

“It’s the ECB day tomorrow and people might use it as an excuse not to do a great deal,” one trader said. “(Markets) are looking for a fairly benign outlook. Talk of exit is a bit premature.”

Bund futures were last 20 ticks lower at 138.22, with benchmark 10-year yields 1.5 basis points higher at 1.818 percent.

Federal Reserve minutes due to be released later in the session are also expected to suggest a stand-by approach. The Fed is likely to continue to warn that premature tightening would be risky, while keeping an open-minded, but uncommitted view on further easing.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.