EURO GOVT-Bund yields hit 6-mth lows after U.S. jobs data

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - German Bund yields hit their lowest level since September on Tuesday as European markets reopened after the Easter break, playing catch up with Treasuries after a weak U.S. employment report on Friday.

The report, which pushed long Treasury yields to four-week lows, showed payrolls grew by just 120,000 in March, far below the expected increase of 203,000..

June Bund futures were 66 ticks higher at 139.81, with 10-year yields hitting their lowest levels in over 6 months at 1.665 percent, around 5 basis points lower on the day.

“Bunds look like Teflon now that the liquidity theme is done,” RBS strategists said in a note.

“You have to present an exceptionally strong argument for why you should not be long of ‘lower for longer’ trades...Yields are expected to fall further from here.”

Italian bonds may come under pressure ahead of a 5 billion euro BTP auction on Thursday after a disappointing Spanish sale last week rattled markets.

Analysts see Italy as vulnerable to Spain’s problems as the country finds itself at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis on concerns about its ability to meet budget targets faced with recession and rising unemployment.

Spanish 10-year yields rose around 25 basis points last week, pushing the spread over Bunds to its highest since early December, before the European Central Bank flooded banks with cheap three-year liquidity.

Ahead of that, Austria sells 1.32 billion euros 5- and 10-year government bonds on Tuesday.