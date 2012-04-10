EURO GOVT-Bund yields hit 6-mth lows after U.S. jobs data

* Bund yields hit 6-mth lows after U.S. data disappoints * Break to new lows seen possible in short-term * Spanish/Italian bonds stay under pressure LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - German Bund yields hit their lowest level since September on Tuesday as European markets reopened after the Easter break, playing catch-up with Treasuries after Friday's weak U.S. employment report. Any signs of a global slowdown would add to pressure on the euro zone's peripheral issuers who are battling with dwindling growth in the face of harsh austerity measures as they try to bring their debt under control. Italian and Spanish bond yields continued their march higher after sentiment towards the two countries soured following a weak Spanish bond sale last week. The key U.S. employment report, which pushed long Treasury yields to four-week lows on Friday, showed payrolls grew by just 120,000 in March, far below the expected increase of 203,000. . "Given the flight to quality, negative sentiment towards Spain and Italy and now doubts about the U.S. clearly playing into the risk-off environment, you can't rule out a test of 1.65 percent in 10-year German yields in the short term," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets. Safe-haven Bunds had recently been caught between the conflicting forces of the euro zone debt crisis and evidence of U.S. economic recovery that was weighing on Treasury markets. But after Friday's data there was little resistance to a sharp move higher. June Bund futures were last 54 ticks higher at 139.69, less than a point off March's all-time highs of 140.52. Ten-year yields hit their lowest levels in more than six months at 1.665 percent, and were last 3.5 basis points lower at 1.696 percent, within spitting distance of September's all-time low of 1.637 percent. "Bunds look like Teflon now that the liquidity theme is done," RBS strategists said in a note. "You have to present an exceptionally strong argument for why you should not be long of 'lower for longer' trades... Yields are expected to fall further from here." Demand for Bunds with yields so low will be tested on Wednesday with the launch of a new benchmark July 2022 bond. "It may be that the limited return and it being a new bond means that investors may want to wait to get involved," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green. "But the environment does suggest there'll still be a decent amount of demand." Italian bonds were under pressure ahead of a 5 billion euro BTP auction on Thursday as dealers cheapened the paper up and made room for it on their books after last week's disappointing Spanish sale. Benchmark Italian 10-year yields were 9 basis points higher at 5.53 percent, with shorter-dated paper underperforming. Analysts see Italy as vulnerable to Spain's problems as the latter finds itself at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis on concerns about its ability to meet budget targets faced with recession and rising unemployment. Spanish 10-year yields were 11 basis points higher at 5.88 percent after rising around 25 basis points last week, pushing the spread over Bunds to its highest since early December, before the European Central Bank flooded banks with cheap three-year liquidity. Traders said market flows were thin, however, after the Easter break and much of the peripheral moves were prices being marked wider. Austria sells 1.32 billion euros of 5- and 10-year government bonds on Tuesday and the Netherlands up to 3.5 billion euros of 5-year bonds.