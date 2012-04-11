FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Investors put off by low German yields, Bunds fall
April 11, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 6 years

EURO GOVT-Investors put off by low German yields, Bunds fall

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* German bond auction finds weak demand due to low yields
    * Profit-taking drives Spanish yields back down from near 6
pct
    * Thursday's Italian BTP sale eyed after bill yields rise

    By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James	
    LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Bund futures fell on Wednesday
as record low auction yields for Germany's new 10-year bond
revealed the limits of investor appetite for ultra-low yielding
debt, but concerns about Spain were likely to limit the selloff.	
    Although Spanish bond prices rebounded after Tuesday's sharp
fall, doubts persisted over whether Madrid can exercise the
fiscal restraint required to control public finances without
choking off much needed growth.	
    The tough balancing act faced by countries like Spain could
increase pressure on the European Central Bank to buy bonds in
the secondary market again, some analysts say.	
    ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said earlier that
the scale of market pressure on Spain is not justified given the
reforms it has laid out, but he added that the ECB still had its
bond-buying programme as an option. 	
    "Because of the Bund auction and because of some of the
comments from the ECB's Coeure, investors are taking the
opportunity to grab some profits," John Davies, fixed income
strategist at WestLB. 	
    But he added: "I don't think we are going to be able to
sustain a (Spanish) Bono and (Italian) BTP rally on the back of
that one comment alone."	
    The threat of another flare-up in the sovereign debt crisis
meant investors were still willing to buy 3.87 billion euros of
safe-haven German debt despite the ultra-low yield. But the
record-low coupon on the German debt meant demand failed to meet
the amount on offer. 	
    "Auctions are always a good test of where the market is
really at, and this auction is telling us that Bunds are a bit
toppy, which I think they are," said Padhraic Garvey, strategist
at ING in Amsterdam.	
    The Bund future slid to a low of 139.52. It saw a
settlement close of 139.82, down 50 ticks on the day.	
    Spanish 10-year yields fell 11 basis points to
5.87 percent, but were still not far from the psychologically
key 6 percent, which it tested the previous session.	
    However, traders said much of this was driven by buying to
close out profitable short-term positions that had benefited
from the recent fall in prices. 	
    Spanish industrial output data showing a
larger-than-expected drop in February underscored the dilemma
facing the government as it tries to generate economic growth
while still implementing deficit-cutting austerity plans. 	
    "Given the market is not giving a huge amount of credibility
to the Spanish government's actions because it thinks either the
deficit is too high or growth is too weak ... and given that the
growth data for Spain is not suddenly going to get much better,
I think the Spanish Tesoro will be keeping their fingers crossed
that the ECB does take a more aggressive stance again (with
regards to bond-purchases)," WestLB's Davies added.	
    	
   SUPPLY DYNAMICS	
    German 10-year yields rose 5.4 basis point to
1.69 percent, off from the record low of 1.637 percent that was
matched in the previous session.	
    The country's debt sale failed to draw bids worth the full
amount on offer, though the result was not as poor as that seen
last November when the previous Bund was launched.
 	
    With investors still on edge and little in the way of
economic data to digest, supply will remain the driving factor
for markets this week, market participants said.	
    Italy's one-year borrowing costs doubled at a sale of
short-term bills, which the Bank of Italy said
reflected increased tension in sovereign bonds in the euro area.
 	
    Investors will now look to an Italian bond sale on Thursday
to gauge the appetite for its debt in the current nervous
environment. The auction of up to 5 billion euros of BTP bonds
on Thursday could be the catalyst for a fresh rise in yields as
dealers sell existing debt to make room for the new issue.
 	
    Italian debt has suffered alongside Spanish paper in recent
sessions on fears that serious funding problems for Spain would
spill over into the euro zone's other highly-indebted economies.	
    The 10-year Italian yield was down 15 basis
points on the day at 5.54 percent, but traders said the scope
for large gains ahead of the auction was limited.

