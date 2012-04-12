EURO GOVT-Bunds little changed before Italian auction

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - German Bunds opened little changed on Thursday before an Italian debt auction seen as an important test of investors’ risk tolerance as concerns mount about Spain’s ability to keep its budget deficit in check.

The sale of up to 5 billion euros worth of bonds is expected to see borrowing costs rise. At a one-year bill auction on Wednesday, yields doubled from mid-March but steady domestic demand bodes well for Thursday’s tender.

Credit Agricole strategists said in a note the sale should be “O.K.”, pointing out that the Italian March 2015 bond offers value compared with the Spanish curve with market fears being focused on Spain.

“Today’s ... auctions will be key for broader risk sentiment and more pointedly in determining whether Bunds...(come) back into the meat of the 1.80-2 percent range,” they said.

At 0603 GMT, Bund futures were 6 ticks lower on the day at 139.76, with 10-year cash yields up 1 basis point at 1.70 percent.

The recent rise in Spanish and Italian yields may increase pressure on the European Central Bank to re-activate its bond-buying programme (SMP).

ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday that the scale of market pressure on Spain was not justified given the reforms it has laid out, adding that the SMP was still an option.

Analysts said, however, that the tool may have lost some of its credibility.

“The SMP won’t be causing a U-turn,” Societe Generale strategists said in a note. “(It) has been on and off, and no longer looks like a tool that can durably affect market conditions - unless the ECB radically changes its communication and commitment.”

They also said that the ECB’s move to avoid taking losses on the Greek bonds made investors believe they will always be subordinated to the ECB.