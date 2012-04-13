FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Spanish, Italian bonds back under pressure
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 9:05 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Spanish, Italian bonds back under pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Spanish government bonds came under renewed pressure on Friday, widening the yield premium over safe-haven Bunds after data showed the country’s banks borrowed heavily from the ECB in March.

Spanish banks borrowed 316.3 billion euros from the European Central Bank in March, almost double a month earlier as banks subscribed to the ECB’s special three-year liquidity line, data showed on Friday.

“We’ve got renewed fears ... about Spanish banks,” one trader said.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields were 11 basis points higher at 5.93 percent, widening the spread over Bunds to 426 bps.

Italian bond yields were also dragged higher, with the 10-year spread over Bunds widening 10 bps to 380 bps.

