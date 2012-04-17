FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 8:55 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Bunds hit session low after Spanish bill sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - German government bond futures fell to a session low on Tuesday after a Spanish bill auction where the country sold slightly more paper than planned .

“The bill auction was better than expected. They issued just over 3 billion and they were only aiming to issue 3 so that’s a reasonably strong signal and bid to covers look good,” a trader said. “I think we could see a little more pressure on Bunds now.”

German Bund futures fell to a session low of 140.04, down 35 ticks on the day, and were last at 140.11.

Spanish bond yields had been falling across the curve all morning, with the long-end outperforming, as market players closed out short positions ahead of Thursday’s longer-dated bond auction.

Ten-year Spanish yields were 10 basis points lower at 5.96 percent.

The euro rose to a fresh session high of $1.31609 from around $1.3135 before the bill sale. Stops were triggered above $1.3150 as a short covering bounce continued, traders said.

