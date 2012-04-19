RPT-Bunds hit record high on French downgrade rumours

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - German Bund futures hit a new record high, the euro hit a session low against the dollar, while stocks erased earlier gains on Thursday, with traders citing unconfirmed rumours that France’s sovereign rating may be downgraded.

Bund futures rose to a record high of 140.78, up 42 ticks on the day. Italian, Spanish and French bond yield spreads over benchmark German Bunds widened.

French 10-year government bond yields were 10 basis points higher at 3.11 percent.

The euro fell to session lows against the dollar at $1.3070. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index erased strong earlier gains to trade unchanged on the day at 1,044.80.