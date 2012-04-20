EURO GOVT-Bund yields near record lows on crisis worries

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - German 10-year yields held near all-time lows in early Friday trade and were likely to break lower as nagging worrries about a blow-out in the euro zone debt crisis centred on Spain supported demand for safe havens.

Bund futures hit a fresh record high on Thursday after a Spanish bond auction failed to douse worries about the country’s finances with rumours - later denied - about a French downgrade adding to market nervousness.

Spanish 10-year yields flirted near 6 percent, a level which if broken on a sustained basis, could see the rise in yields accelerate to unsustainable territory.

“Yesterday there was clearly evidence that sovereign markets remain vulnerable and exposed to selling pressure on any surprise or rumours,” said BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq.

“The context of the fragility on the economic side,...the political situation with the election in France means risky assets are under pressure...The lows reached yesterday on the Bund yields could be reached again.”

German 10-year yields were last slightly higher at 1.62 percent, within sight of the 1.6 all time low plumbed on Thursday. The Bund future was five ticks lower at 140.57, having hit a contract high of 140.78 the previous day.

French bonds are coming under pressure in an increasingly jittery market before the first round of France’s presidential election on Sunday. Financial markets are concerned that the expected overall winner, Socialist Francois Hollande, may have a looser grip on government finances than current President Nicolas Sarkozy.