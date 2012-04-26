EURO GOVT-Italian yields fall, Draghi comments help

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields fell on Thursday and other peripheral euro zone government yields were also lower with traders citing ECB President Mario Draghi’s calls the previous day for a “growth compact” .

Italian 10-year government bond yields were 6.5 basis points lower at 5.59 percent. Two- and 5-year yields were down a similar amount.

“There’s a bit of euphoria over the growth compact being discussed by Draghi yesterday but we’re seeing very light flows,” a trader said.

Italy will on Friday sell up to 6.25 billion euros of bonds with a maturity of up to 10 years.