EURO GOVT-Bund futures rally, periphery pressured after data

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rallied to a session high and Spanish and Italian bond yields rose on Thursday after a below-forecast euro zone sentiment index stirred growth worries and boosted safe-haven demand.

European Commission data showed Euro zone economic sentiment fell more than expected in April, driven by more pessimistic industry and services sectors.

The German Bund future rose to 140.87, up 67 ticks on the day. Spanish 10-year bond yields reversed an earlier fall to hit a session high of 5.89 percent, up 7 bps on the day, while the Italian equivalent rose 3.4 bps to 5.69 percent.

“Weak data releases have caused this ...growth is the key story,” Lloyds rate strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said.