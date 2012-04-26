EURO GOVT-Poor business sentiment drives German Bunds higher

* German Bunds rally after poor business sentiment data

* Italian debt auction on Friday keenly awaited

* Markets edgy, trading driven by short-term investors

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - German government bond prices rose on Thursday after weaker-than-expected business sentiment data reignited worries that the euro zone debt crisis could deepen if the bloc’s economies fail to recover.

Italian yields came off lows after the data and some traders said they could rise further later in the day as investors make room for five- and 10-year Italian debt to be sold on Friday.

The auction will be watched by investors across asset classes as an important test of whether the market believes the debt crisis will intensify. Italian and Spanish yields stand close to 6 percent, a level beyond which borrowing costs have previously accelerated.

Bund futures were last 69 ticks higher on the day at 140.69, keeping close to a record high of 141.37 hit on Monday. Benchmark 10-year Bund yields were 4 basis points lower at 1.69 percent, slightly off their all-time low around 1.55 percent.

“Weak data releases have caused this ... growth is the key story,” Lloyds rate strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said.

One trader said Bund yields were slowly establishing a new trading range at lower levels, adjusting to the increasingly risk averse environment.

“We’re close to the top of the new 1.50-1.75 percent range that I think we’re trying to develop here so we’re coming a bit lower, but if we get close to 1.50 again I’ll definitely be looking to sell,” the trader said.

He said Wednesday’s ultra-long Bund auction, which drew bids worth less than the amount on offer showed the market was not ready to push yields significantly lower yet.

PACTS

Some traders cautiously welcomed European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s proposal on Wednesday for a “growth pact”, but worries remained about the previous pact that governments had agreed on, which aimed to boost fiscal discipline.

Many in the market view an expected change of president in France - where Socialist Francois Hollande leads in the polls - and the collapse of the Dutch ruling coalition as signs that fiscal policy may be more lax than initially agreed by European leaders.

“Political risk has risen between the French election and the Dutch situation and that’s going to play a part,” said Bloxham Stockbrokers’ Alan McQuaid. “I still think (German Bund yields) are going to fall further in the next few weeks.”

Worries about public finances in Italy and Spain have resurfaced recently and markets are expected to remain nervy until they see signs of an improvement in the outlooks for the two countries’ debt and budget deficits.

Traders said flows in those debt markets were very thin and driven by short-term investors. Many are likely to remain on the sidelines until after the Italian debt results are published.

“I don’t have major convictions about the direction before the Italian supply,” one trader said. “There hasn’t been much concession built in before the auction, but yields are still high ... and the auction might still go okay and if it does, then you would want to buy the paper at those levels.”

Italian 10-year yields were 3 basis points higher at 5.68 percent.