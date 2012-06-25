FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds rise as market tempers EU summit hopes
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds rise as market tempers EU summit hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended gains on Monday, while Spanish government bond yields rose further as the market tempered its expectations for a breakthrough at this week’s European Union summit.

“The market has been rather naive on expectations of a grand result from the summit but now we’re fading the idea that any comprehensive solution is imminent,” one trader said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on Friday with leaders of France, Italy and Spain on a 130 billion euro ($156 billion) package to revive growth but resisted pressure for common euro zone bonds or a more flexible use of Europe’s rescue funds.

German Bund futures extended gains and stood 95 ticks higher on the day at 141.83, after three consecutive weeks of losses.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields rose further to 6.5 percent, up 18 basis points on the day, while the cost of insuring Spanish and Italian debt against default rose sharply.

