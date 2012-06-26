EURO GOVT-Spanish yields rise after bill sale

* Spanish yields rise as demand falls at bill sale * Italian yields remain elevated ahead of BTP auction * Cyprus follows Spain in requesting aid * Bunds fall as triple-As jostle for supply attention By Kirsten Donovan LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Spanish bond yields rose on Tuesday after demand at a bill sale fell despite the higher returns on offer to investors and hopes faded that EU leaders meeting later this week would take significant steps to stem the debt crisis. Spain sold just over 3 billion euros of debt, slightly above target but the size of bids in relation to the amount on offer fell. Borrowing costs rose sharply, with the yield on the 3-month bill nearly tripling from a month ago.. "If you're looking for a sign that things aren't good, that's one right there," a trader said. Italy fared better at a sale of zero coupon and inflation-linked bonds with traders saying results were in line with expectations. But yields stayed high ahead of a BTP sale on Thursday worth up to 5.5 billion euros. "Given the concession-building we've seen in the last couple of days and the relatively modest size of the (Italian BTP) auction, the objective is clearly to get the deal done," said Norbert Aul, a rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets. Spain formally requested aid for its banks on Monday, becoming the fourth euro zone country to access rescue funds and - while expected - a Moody's downgrade ON 28 Spanish banks did nothing to help sentiment. Cyprus quickly followed, asking for a bailout, both for its banking sector, hit by exposure to Greece, and to help cover its budget deficit. Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 6 basis points to 6.70 percent. Two-year yields were 11 basis points higher, adding to Monday's 40 basis points gain. "We don't have anything to cap the upside so there's still a long way to go potentially for Spanish and Italian yields if the market mood goes that way," said ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey. Italian short-dated paper also underperformed, with two-year yields up 10 bps at 4.47 percent and up 70 bps on the week. "It is certainly difficult to say when the room-making for this week's Italian supply will have run its course," Commerzbank strategists said in a note. SUMMIT HOPES FADE Market players had appeared optimistic until last week that expectations European leaders would take firm action to address the crisis, despite little indication from politicians that that would be the case. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel dashed any lingering hopes on Monday that Europe would move to issue common euro zone bonds to help indebted countries, calling such an idea "economically wrong" and "counterproductive.". "There isn't a whole lot of expectation for the summit any more... The realisation is that we tend to get a piecemeal outcome from summits rather than a grand solution so there isn't a lot of faith in the process at this point," ING's Garvey said. But the Financial Times reported that the EU could gain far-reaching powers to rewrite national budgets for euro zone countries that breach debt and deficit rules under proposals likely to be discussed at the summit. September Bund futures were 67 ticks lower at 141.48, reversing some of Monday's near 130-tick rally, with 10-year yields up 6.5 bps at 1.53 percent. Traders said a raft of triple-A rated issuance was weighing on the safe-haven paper. The Netherlands sold 2.17 billion euros of 10-year bonds, benefiting from demand for high-rated paper. After dropping sharply in May as Dutch bond yields spiked on fiscal concerns, the positive trading correlation between German and Dutch bonds has strengthened again and the yield pick-up over German paper has also proved attractive to investors. Austria, Finland and the European Union were also all in the market, with syndicated deals .