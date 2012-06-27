EURO GOVT-German Bunds fall in pre-EU summit positioning

* Bund futures fall before EU summit * Expectations low, but markets wary of surprises * Italy 6-month debt cost near 3 pct at auction By Marius Zaharia LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - German government bond prices fell on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to increase their exposure to safe-haven debt despite low expectations that an EU summit beginning on Thursday will produce solid anti-crisis measures. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday all but ruled out common euro zone bonds, seen by some economists as vital to restoring confidence in the euro, saying Europe would not share total debt liability for "as long as I live". But Germany appeared to budge on using the euro zone's rescue funds more flexibly to help banks and possibly remove the European Stability Mechanism's preferred creditor status, a step that could make investors more willing to hold peripheral debt. Bund futures were 40 ticks lower on the day at 141.30, with 10-year cash yields up 5 basis points at 1.547 percent. Traders said the moves were exacerbated by low volumes as many investors moved to the sidelines before the two-day European Union summit. "It is slightly different than what we saw before other summits in the past when hopes were quite high," said Norbert Wuthe, senior government bond strategist at Bayerische Landesbank. "Now we are disappointed going into the summit and there is a positive surprise potential." Safe-haven Bunds fell and the euro rallied last week when it emerged Italy had proposed that the euro zone's rescue funds should start buying the debt of distressed European countries. Many investors and analysts said the idea was unlikely to be adopted. Wuthe said markets would welcome the possible changes to the euro zone rescue funds and that European leaders might still reveal their plans to move towards closer fiscal integration. Even if common euro zone bonds were not part of those plans, a clear timetable may win investors' trust in the politicians' drive to safeguard the single currency, he said. The initial post-summit reaction could see 10-year German yields rise to June's highs of 1.64 percent or fall to mid-month lows of 1.3-1.4 percent depending on the outcome, Wuthe added. A fall towards the record lows hit at the start of the month was unlikely, as the risk of Greece leaving the euro was perceived as lower than before the elections in Athens. One trader said he was planning to "buy the dip" in Bunds after the summit as he expected any proposed measures to be seen as weak by the markets. Investec fixed income analyst Elisabeth Afseth said she was expecting Spanish and Italian yields to re-test their recent highs after the summit. "It (the crisis) went so far that it becomes very difficult to regain confidence," Afseth said. "If it is just short-term meshes as we're going along they do run the risk of (things) all falling apart." ITALIAN BILL SALE Tensions in financial markets have increased this week after Spain formally requested up to 100 billion euros in rescue loans to recapitalise its ailing banks. Cyprus quickly followed, saying it may need up to 10 billion euros in emergency funding. Italy's six-month borrowing costs rose to almost 3 percent at a bill auction on Wednesday, sharply higher than 2.1 percent seen a month ago, but still more than half those seen in November 2011 when Italy was at the forefront of the crisis. "(The results are) a clear indication of the re-emergence of contagion pressures but more cause for alert than alarm at this stage and with Spain remaining first in the firing line as regards the ongoing build up of market tensions," Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire said. He said steady demand was a positive sign before a sale of up to 5.5 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds on Thursday. Ten-year Italian and Spanish yields were slightly lower at 6.11 percent and 6.86 percent, respectively, but shorter-dated paper underperformed. Italian two-year yields rose 10 bps to 4.78 percent. "The periphery is still in quite big trouble," the trader said.