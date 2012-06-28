FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-German Bunds rise in thin, pre-summit trade
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 7:45 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-German Bunds rise in thin, pre-summit trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose by more than half-a-point on Thursday, with traders saying market moves were exacerbated by thin volumes as investors moved to the sidelines before a closely-watched EU summit starting later in the day.

“I think it’s just on the back of illiquidity in the contract,” one trader said.

Bund futures were last 67 ticks higher on the day at 141.78, and Spanish 10-year yields hit the psychological 7 percent level again, having risen 8 basis points on the day.

Expectations that the two-day summit would lead to the creation of powerful tools to fight the debt crisis were low as European Union leaders looked more openly divided on their ideas than at any time during the crisis.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.