EURO GOVT-Italian yields pare rise after auction
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Italian yields pare rise after auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Yields on 10-year and five-year Italian government bonds in the secondary market pared an earlier rise on Thursday after Italy sold near the top of the range of its planned issuance.

Italy sold 5.42 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds, near the top of its 2.75-5.50 billion euro planned issue range.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields were steady on the day at 6.22 percent having stood at 6.29 percent before the auction. Five year yields were down 2 basis points at 5.83 percent having risen in early trade.

Domestic demand fed by large redemption flows helped the Treasury push through the smaller-than-average sale, but auction yields for both bonds rose to their highest since December.

