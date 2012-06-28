EURO GOVT-Bunds briefly pare gains on WSJ report

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - German Bunds briefly pared gains on Thursday with traders citing a Wall Street Journal interview that quoted Germany’s finance minister as saying the country may be willing to move sooner than expected to accept shared liability for euro zone debt.

A German finance ministry spokesman said the minister did not make those comments.

The newspaper also cited the minister as saying Germany could agree to some form of debt mutualisation as soon as it was convinced that the path toward establishing centralised European controls over national fiscal policy was irreversible.

German Bund futures fell to 141.38 from 141.76 before quickly recouping the losses. It was last up 62 ticks on the day at 141.73.