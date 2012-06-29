EURO GOVT-Bunds slide on EU support for Spain and Italy

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - German government bonds slid at Friday’s open, and Spanish and Italian bond yields were set fall, after European Union leaders agreed a plan to allow rescue funds to be used to stabilise debt markets and directly recapitalise banks.

At a summit, which continues on Friday, leaders responded to pleas from Spanish and Italian leaders to lower borrowing costs without forcing countries that comply with EU budget rules to adopt extra austerity measures or economic reforms .

The moves caught markets by surprise as expectations for meaningful steps to tackle the debt crisis had all but disappeared in the run up to the meeting.

“It’s definitely risk on for now,” a trader said. “But it looks like Germany have been rather backed into a corner and we’ll have to see what comes out today.”

September Bund futures were 140 ticks lower at 140.30, with 10-year yields 12.5 basis points higher at 1.64 percent.

Italian BTP futures were 166 ticks higher at 99.13, pointing to a sharp fall in bond yields.

The leaders also agreed that the bloc’s future permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), would be able to lend directly to recapitalise banks without increasing a country’s budget deficit, and without preferential seniority status.