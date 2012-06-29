FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-German 10-year yields rise above U.S. counterparts
June 29, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-German 10-year yields rise above U.S. counterparts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Ten-year German government bond yields rose above their U.S. counterparts for the first time since early February on Friday as Bunds came under heavy pressure after a European Union summit surpassed market expectations.

European leaders agreed a plan to allow euro zone rescue funds to be used to stabilise debt markets and directly recapitalise banks.

Ten-year German yields jumped 13 basis points to 1.64 percent, above U.S. 10-year yields of 1.63, percent in early trade.

The yield spread between 10-year Spanish and Italian debt narrowed 13 bps to 59 bps.

“The market is short of Spain, and traders as a hedge bought Italy against it. And therefore, with Spain now tightening, everyone is trying to cover their shorts in Spain and there aren’t many offers,” one trader said.

