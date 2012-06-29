EURO GOVT-Spanish, Italian yields fall on EU moves

* Spanish, Italian yields fall sharply on summit measures

* But buyers are nowhere to be seen

* German Bunds slide as relief takes hold

* Analysts caution more details are needed

By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian government bond yields fell sharply on Friday, and safe-haven German government debt sold off, after euro zone leaders agreed to allow rescue funds to be used to stabilise debt markets and directly recapitalise banks.

Leaders responded to pleas from Spanish and Italian leaders to lower borrowing costs but without forcing countries that comply with EU budget rules to adopt extra austerity measures or economic reforms.

The moves caught markets by surprise as expectations for meaningful steps to tackle the debt crisis had all but disappeared in the run-up to the European Union summit, which ends later on Friday.

But analysts cautioned that relief could be short lived - with peripheral bonds already off their best levels of the day - with some uncertainty over what exactly “stabilising” bond markets would involve.

“It is one step on a very long road. To take a positive spin it’s the acquiescence of Germany and ...‘whatever it takes’ is how it’s starting to look,” said Charles Diebel, head of market strategy at Lloyds Bank.

“But we don’t have any details and arguably the detail is where the risk lies because the market will start to pick holes in it, as we’ve seen previously.”

Traders said that while Italian and Spanish yields were marked lower on their screens there was little real buying behind the moves.

“The market seems very cynical. If it was really buying into this summit outcome, the rally in risk assets would be much stronger,” one trader said.

Fast money accounts, such as hedge funds, bought bonds in early trade to cover their bets on further price falls, but longer-term fund managers and even domestic investors were nowhere to be seen.

“It’s prices in the air,” a second trader said.

The leaders also agreed that the bloc’s future permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), would be able to directly recapitalise banks without this increasing a country’s budget deficit, and without the ESM loans having preferential status for repayment.

That is crucial for Spain which this week asked for up to 100 billion euros for its banking sector, but analysts questioned whether the limited lending capacity of the ESM could also stretch to help bond markets of the size of Spain and Italy.

“Those markets are vast. The ECB spent a significant amount to try to drive down the yields and we know that was a short-term, rather than a lasting, effect,” said Investec fixed income analyst Elisabeth Afseth.

The fall in Italian and Spanish yields was most pronounced in shorter-dated bonds, which are most sensitive to the risk of default.

It was also unclear when the measures would come into force.

Italian 10-year yields were 25 basis points lower at 5.94 percent, with the Spanish equivalent down 29 bps at 6.63 percent, both off their lowest levels.

Traders said Spanish bonds were outperforming because more market players had held short positions betting on lower prices in the paper, which they were now covering.

Spanish two-year yields were 65 bps lower and Italy’s down 46 basis points.

“It’s not a silver bullet and we’re keeping a close eye on the details but risk-on sentiment should stay a bit longer than last time,” another trader said. “It’s not the end of the crisis but it’s a good step forward.”

The rally in riskier assets, which saw European shares gain, weighed on safe-haven debt. German Bund and U.S. Treasury yields both climbed but with Germany rising the most.

Ten-year German yields were 10 bps higher at 1.61 percent, having briefly risen above those of their U.S. counterparts for the first time since early February.

September Bund futures were 133 ticks lower at 140.38, having fallen almost two full points to 139.72 - the 50 percent retracement of the rally seen from March to May.

This key support level held and Bunds are likely to rise to fill the gap left on charts by the sharply lower opening versus Thursday’s close, reversing some of the hefty sell-off.