LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose after a slow start on Monday, reversing some of the losses made last week after European Union leaders surprised markets by agreeing to re-model the euro zone’s bailout funds.

Bund futures were 46 ticks higher at 141.36, having opened at 140.90.

“Maybe there’s a bit of summit reevaluation going on,” a trader said.