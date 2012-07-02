FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Euro falls, stocks trim gains on Finland's ESM comments
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee
Rohingya exodus from Myanmar
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 9:47 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Euro falls, stocks trim gains on Finland's ESM comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - The euro fell against the dollar, European stocks pared gains and German Bunds reversed losses on Monday after Finland said it aimed to block the euro ESM zone rescue fund from buying debt in secondary markets.

The euro fell to around $1.2630 versus the dollar from around $1.2658 beforehand. German Bund futures were 2 ticks lower at 140.88, recovering from session lows of 140.68.

The FTSEurofirst 300 trimmed gains by about 3 points, to trade 0.8 percent up on the day at 1,029.67.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.