EURO GOVT-German Bunds rise after weak PMIs

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rallied on Wednesday after data showed Germany’s services sector stagnated in June, snapping eight months of expansion in another sign that Europe’s largest economy was slowing.

Markit’s services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.9 in June from 51.8 in May, just below the 50 level that separates growth from contraction and missing a preliminary estimate of 50.3.

“It is the PMIs moving the market wider today...But we’re going to hop around a lot today because of (thin) volumes,” one trader said.

The Bund future was 41 ticks up at 141.87 compared with 141.61 before the release.