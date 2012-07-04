EURO GOVT-German Bunds extend rise after solid auction

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended gains on Wednesday after a solid German auction showed demand for safe-haven assets was still ripe.

German Bund futures rose to a session high 142.18, up 72 ticks on the day in volumes thinned by a U.S. holiday. One trader said a break above the 142.00 level could give the rise further momentum.

“We’ve seen real money coming and central banks buying in the 5-10-year part of the (German) curve and the supply coming in today has gone well both in UK gilts and the Bobl auction,” a second trader said.

The rise in the Bund came at the expense of peripheral bonds. Italian 10-year yields rose 9.7 basis points to 5.74 percent. Spanish yields <ES10YT=TWEB firmed 8.6 basis points to 6.35 percent, with debt prices coming under pressure before Thursday’s auction.