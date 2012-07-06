FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-EURO GOVT-Spanish 10-yr yields close to pre-summit levels
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-EURO GOVT-Spanish 10-yr yields close to pre-summit levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Clarifies market levels around summit)

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Ten-year Spanish government bond yields rose on Friday, returning to levels seen before euro zone leaders last week announced a raft of measures to try and stem the region’s debt crisis.

Yields touched 6.90 percent in early trading, around their closing levels of June 28, having reversed the 70-plus basis point fall seen after leaders took steps intended to stabilise bond markets.

Yields had briefly touched 7 percent earlier that day, before the two-day summit began. Details of agreements reached by leaders were announced in the early hours of last Friday morning.

Italian 10-year yields were 4.5 basis points higher at 6.03 percent.

Pressure on the two countries’ bonds intensified on Thursday when the European Central Bank, despite cutting interest rates, did not provide any hint about future measures to stem selling pressure on peripheral debt. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Marius Zaharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.