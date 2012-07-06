FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunds hit session-high post payrolls, stocks fall
#Market News
July 6, 2012 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - German Bund futures hit a session-high and European stocks fell further on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

The U.S. economy created 80,000 non-farm jobs, below the 90,000 forecast in a Reuters survey.

German Bund futures hit a session high of 143.74, up 62 ticks on the day and compared with 143.44 before the data was released.

European shares fell further after the data. The FTSEurofirst was down 0.6 percent, having been down by 0.2 percent before the data was published.

Sterling fell to $1.5523 versus the dollar from around $1.5545 before the data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
