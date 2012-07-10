EURO GOVT-Bunds hover near one-month high after euro meeting

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - German Bund futures hovered near one-month highs on Tuesday after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers produced little to improve appetite for riskier assets, which also took a hit from weak Chinese imports data.

Euro zone ministers agreed early on Tuesday to grant Spain an extra year until 2014 to reach its deficit reduction targets and set the parameters of an aid package for its banks in a bid to prevent Madrid from needing a full state bailout.

But with 10-year Spanish bond yields trading above 7 percent, beyond which countries such as Portugal or Ireland were eventually forced out of capital markets, investors continued to fret about a potential state bailout, which would stretch the limits of the euro zone’s rescue fund.

Also, policymakers made no apparent progress on activating the rescue funds to intervene in bond markets to bring down Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

“I don’t think we’ve got anything out of the Eurogroup that was unexpected,” one trader said.

At 0602 GMT, Bund futures were 11 ticks higher on the day at 144.10, having hit a one-month high of 144.28 on Monday.

Earlier in the day, data showed China’s imports rose 6.3 percent in June from a year ago, less than half what was forecasted, underscoring weakness in domestic demand and adding to concerns about global growth.

The Netherlands will sell up to 3.5 billion euros of three-year debt later in the day, with the auction expected to go smoothly due to the paper’s safe haven appeal and relative attractiveness compared with neighbouring bonds on the Dutch yield curve.