EURO GOVT-Spain, Italy yields fall; focus on German court

* Spanish, Italian yields fall, but stay at high levels * Euro FinMins meeting provides no surprises * French, Austrian, Belgian bonds may rally further By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian government bond yields dipped on Tuesday on hopes Germany's top court will give its blessing to efforts to deploy euro zone rescue funds more flexibly, but only limited room was seen for further falls. The Constitutional Court has begun a hearing into whether the euro zone's bailout scheme and budget rules are compatible with German law. Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the court that any significant delay in approving the measures could fuel financial market turbulence, though the head of the Bundesbank said speedy ratification was no guarantee the debt crisis would not worsen. Spanish 10-year yields were 21 basis points lower on the day at 6.85 percent at settlement, while their Italian equivalents fell 12 bps to 5.98 percent. "There was some speculation about the ESM (bailout fund) being treated with more urgency, but volumes are low and the market is still holding up all right," one trader said. "There's no real momentum behind the move." Earlier, euro zone finance ministers agreed to grant Spain an extra year, until 2014, to reach its deficit reduction targets and set the parameters of an aid package for its banks that it is hoped will prevent Madrid needing further aid. But with 10-year Spanish yields close to the key 7 percent level beyond which countries such as Portugal or Ireland were eventually forced out of capital markets, investors continued to fret about a potential sovereign bailout. "I don't really see that anything from what the finance ministers came up with is particularly reassuring. I can't see that there's any good reason for Spanish spreads to tighten. The issue about the overall size of the ESM rescue fund is still there," said Elisabeth Afseth, rate strategist at Investec. "I suspect we're going to see them (Spanish yields) back up at 7 percent in the not too distant future. I wouldn't buy into this rally in any significant sense." Bund futures added 12 ticks to settle at 144.11, still within sight of the one-month high of 144.28 hit on Monday as sentiment in riskier assets remained fragile on investor concern about implementation risks facing the region's latest efforts to contain the debt crisis. HUNT FOR YIELD Two-year Spanish and Italian bonds rallied, outperforming longer-dated paper and catching up with a wider move in short-term debt in the euro zone following the European Central Bank's cut in interest rates to record lows last Thursday. Two-year German bond yields traded just below zero, while equivalent French paper yielded 19 basis points. The latter yielded about 390 bps less than Italian short-term bonds and 470 bps less than Spanish two-year bonds. "The front end of Italy and Spain is too cheap really given where other markets are trading. If you argue everything else is at or going to zero then at some point you're going to see some hunting for yield," one trader said. Ultra-low yields in Germany are mainly pushing flows into markets perceived as riskier but not as risky as Spain or Italy, where investors can find better returns. French, Austrian and Belgian bonds have all rallied across the yield curve since the ECB's rate cuts. Belgian 10-year yields were 7 bps lower at 2.81 percent, near the record low of 2.736 percent hit on Friday. This compares with levels around 6 percent seen in November, during the previous wave of the euro debt crisis. Lloyds strategists have started positioning for a gradual flattening of the French 2/10-year yield slope going forward as investors some return higher up the curve. "The front end will remain locked down, meaning any 10-year rally could allow a test of the June lows at 2.25 percent," they said in a note, recommending selling the July 2014 bond and buying the April 2022 OAT at a spread of 226 basis points.