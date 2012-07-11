FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bund extends gains to highest in five weeks
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 12:21 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bund extends gains to highest in five weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose to its highest level in five weeks on Wednesday, with traders saying the contract broke key technical levels in thin, choppy trading after a solid German auction.

The German Bund future was up 36 ticks on the day at 144.47, after trading around zero for most of the session.

“There were some short-term stops which came off at 144.30 which led to a quick move up but it’s a very thin market,” a trader said.

A sale of 10-year German Bunds was well received as investors, faced with doubts over the effectiveness of new crisis-fighting tools, piled into safe-haven debt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.