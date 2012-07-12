FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bund futures hover around 5-week highs
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bund futures hover around 5-week highs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - German government bond futures hovered around five-week highs on Thursday with risk aversion continuing to dominate financial markets after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June meeting failed to signal any further easing.

Doubts over proposed measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis are also permeating sentiment, keeping safe-haven Bunds well supported and pushing yields back towards their recent lows.

Minutes from last month’s Fed meeting, published late on Wednesday, showed the world’s biggest economy would have to worsen further before the central bank took any more easing steps. That pushed equities lower overnight, with European shares set to open down.

Weak Australian jobs data added to worries about global economic growth.

September Bund futures were 8 ticks higher at 144.72.

“Even though we’ve seen some easing of peripheral yields this week, Bunds are underpinned by a combination of European Central Bank policy and backburner concerns about the periphery,” a trader said.

Italy will sell 7.5 billion euros of bills ahead of a 5.25 billion euro bond sale on Friday.

Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds have eased this week, helped by the announcement of new austerity measures from Spain, although traders said there was very little buying of the paper meaning the move was likely to be limited.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.