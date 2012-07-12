FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Safe-haven paper rallies, Italy suffers before auction
July 12, 2012 / 4:21 PM

EURO GOVT-Safe-haven paper rallies, Italy suffers before auction

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Bunds rally after Fed minutes disappoint
    * Italy to sell debt in nervous markets on Friday
    * Two-year Dutch yields fall below zero

    By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan
    LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - German government bond yields
hit five-week lows on Thursday, as minutes of the Federal
Reserve's June meeting disappointed investors who had bet on
additional U.S. monetary easing, while Italian yields rose
before a debt auction.
    Italy plans to sell up to 5.25 billion euros of bonds on
Friday, in several maturities. It faces a nervous market, with
investors concerned about the effectiveness of anti-crisis
measures agreed at a European Union summit last week.
    In particular, markets worry that Spain may eventually need
a full state bailout in addition to the already agreed financial
aid package for its banks. That would exhaust the resources of
the euro zone's rescue fund and leave Italy -- the other country
at the forefront of the crisis -- defenceless.
    While investors are largely steering clear of high-yielding
Italian and Spanish bonds, demand for assets that are relatively
safe is on the rise. Investors are looking for paper that offers
a premium over Germany, but is not perceived as carrying a high
credit risk.
    Those flows are gaining momentum. Two-year Dutch yields
 followed their German counterparts into negative
territory on Thursday, while Finnish, French, Belgian and
Austrian yields are not far above the zero mark. 
    "Things are on shaky grounds in the euro zone ... People are
moving up the curve and down the credit ladder hunting for
yields. This would be a key theme over the summer," said David
Schnautz, an interest rate strategist at Commerzbank.
    Demand for short-dated bonds outside the periphery has also
been underpinned by the European Central Bank's cut in interest
rates to record lows last week.
    "The ECB rate cut has had a stronger impact in Germany and
parts of the euro zone where markets are functioning normally,"
said Lena Komileva, managing director at G+ Economics. 
    September Bund futures were 18 ticks higher at
144.82, while 10-year yields were 2 basis points
lower at 1.25 percent, having fallen as low as 1.236 percent,
not far from an all-time low of 1.13 percent hit in June. 
    Minutes from last month's Fed meeting, published late on
Wednesday, showed the world's biggest economy may need to worsen
further before the central bank takes any more easing steps.
 
   "The Fed minutes didn't signal a smoking gun for further
easing," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital
Markets. "That's disappointed risk markets and is giving support
to Bunds." 
    
    PRESSURE ON SPAIN, ITALY
    Italian 10-year yields rose 12 basis points to
5.92 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields were
7 basis points higher at 6.657 percent, showing investors' hunt
for yield had limits. 
    Traders said there were not many flows behind any of the
peripheral price moves with the 80 cent bid/offer spread on
10-year Spanish bonds, the most since late January, reflecting
the lack of liquidity. 
    That compares with 20 cents on French paper of the same
maturity, while the equivalent Italian spread is around 30 basis
points but has been widening steadily this month. 
    Italian yields could rise further before Friday's auction as
investors make room for the new paper, but the general
expectation is that the sale will be met by decent demand.
    "Up to 5.25 billion is not an aggressive size for Italy, so
I don't have too many concerns" Commerzbank's Schnautz said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
