EURO GOVT-Safe-haven paper rallies, Italy suffers before auction

* Bunds rally after Fed minutes disappoint * Italy to sell debt in nervous markets on Friday * Two-year Dutch yields fall below zero By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - German government bond yields hit five-week lows on Thursday, as minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting disappointed investors who had bet on additional U.S. monetary easing, while Italian yields rose before a debt auction. Italy plans to sell up to 5.25 billion euros of bonds on Friday, in several maturities. It faces a nervous market, with investors concerned about the effectiveness of anti-crisis measures agreed at a European Union summit last week. In particular, markets worry that Spain may eventually need a full state bailout in addition to the already agreed financial aid package for its banks. That would exhaust the resources of the euro zone's rescue fund and leave Italy -- the other country at the forefront of the crisis -- defenceless. While investors are largely steering clear of high-yielding Italian and Spanish bonds, demand for assets that are relatively safe is on the rise. Investors are looking for paper that offers a premium over Germany, but is not perceived as carrying a high credit risk. Those flows are gaining momentum. Two-year Dutch yields followed their German counterparts into negative territory on Thursday, while Finnish, French, Belgian and Austrian yields are not far above the zero mark. "Things are on shaky grounds in the euro zone ... People are moving up the curve and down the credit ladder hunting for yields. This would be a key theme over the summer," said David Schnautz, an interest rate strategist at Commerzbank. Demand for short-dated bonds outside the periphery has also been underpinned by the European Central Bank's cut in interest rates to record lows last week. "The ECB rate cut has had a stronger impact in Germany and parts of the euro zone where markets are functioning normally," said Lena Komileva, managing director at G+ Economics. September Bund futures were 18 ticks higher at 144.82, while 10-year yields were 2 basis points lower at 1.25 percent, having fallen as low as 1.236 percent, not far from an all-time low of 1.13 percent hit in June. Minutes from last month's Fed meeting, published late on Wednesday, showed the world's biggest economy may need to worsen further before the central bank takes any more easing steps. "The Fed minutes didn't signal a smoking gun for further easing," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets. "That's disappointed risk markets and is giving support to Bunds." PRESSURE ON SPAIN, ITALY Italian 10-year yields rose 12 basis points to 5.92 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields were 7 basis points higher at 6.657 percent, showing investors' hunt for yield had limits. Traders said there were not many flows behind any of the peripheral price moves with the 80 cent bid/offer spread on 10-year Spanish bonds, the most since late January, reflecting the lack of liquidity. That compares with 20 cents on French paper of the same maturity, while the equivalent Italian spread is around 30 basis points but has been widening steadily this month. Italian yields could rise further before Friday's auction as investors make room for the new paper, but the general expectation is that the sale will be met by decent demand. "Up to 5.25 billion is not an aggressive size for Italy, so I don't have too many concerns" Commerzbank's Schnautz said.