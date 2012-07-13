FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Italy yields jump; Moody's overshadows bond sale
July 13, 2012

EURO GOVT-Italy yields jump; Moody's overshadows bond sale

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Moody's 2-notch cut leaves Italy 2 notches above junk
    * Italy could struggle to raise full amount at auction
    * Spanish yields follow Italy higher
    * Safe-haven German Bund futures at 5-week high


    By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
    LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields
jumped on Friday after Moody's cut the country's credit rating
by two notches, rattling investors hours before Rome heads to
the debt market to raise up to 5.25 billion euros.
    Moody's warned it could further downgrade Italy's new Baa2
rating, which stands just two notches above junk status, if its
access to debt markets dried up. 
    The timing of the move could not have been worse.
    Italy aims to sell bonds in maturities of up to 11 years
later in the day in a market that was already jittery as
investors fretted about the effectiveness of the European
Union's measures to prevent the debt crisis from engulfing Spain
and Italy. 
    The region's bailout fund is not considered large enough to
bail out both countries.
    "Italy is going to be a mess," a trader said. "Fitch has
still an A- on Italy and if they (cut) there's going to be some
aggressive forced selling. It doesn't really help ahead of an
auction. Italian bonds were already giving up ground and the
Moody's news is going to chew them a bit further."
    Italian 10-year yields rose 12 basis points to
6.03 percent with the Spanish equivalent up 11 bps at 6.75
percent. Italian BTP futures dropped 74 ticks to 99.14.
    Five- and two-year Italian bonds, which had been catching up
to a wider rally in shorter-dated core euro zone government debt
after the European Central Bank last week cut interest rates to
historic lows, also came under pressure.
    Market participants said while domestic buying should help
the Italian Treasury clear the auction of new three-year debt
and tranches of three bonds no longer issued on a regular basis,
it could be hard pressed to raise the sum it was targeting.
    "It's quite clear that there's a lot of scepticism about the
Italian situation and there are fears in the market that this
auction will not be as successful as it should," said Ralf
Umlaf, a bond analyst at Helaba Landesbank Hesse-Thueringen. 
    "The rally at the front end of the curve is also in question
if these auctions are not successful today. It's clear that
there will be no quick solution (to the debt crisis) and we
don't believe that (the ECB rate cuts) is a game changer for the
front end of Italy and Spain," he said.
    The negative tone in peripheral euro zone bonds kept
safe-haven German bonds at five-year highs. The Bund future
 was last 26 ticks up at 145.10 while 10-year Bund
yields were 2.4 bps lower at 1.23 percent, just 10 bps shy of
their historic low of 1.13 percent hit in June.
    Commerzbank strategists said any dip in Bunds would be a
buying opportunity.

