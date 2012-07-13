EURO GOVT-Italy 10-yr yields jump; Moody's haunts bond sale

* Moody's cut leaves Italy 2 notches above junk * Domestic demand helps Italy clear debt sale * But auction relief seen short-lived * Spanish yields follow Italy higher By Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Italian 10-year government bond yields jumped on Friday, winning little respite from a solid debt sale as a surprise ratings cut by Moody's highlighted the risk that the euro zone's third biggest economy could eventually fall victim to the debt crisis. Moody's warned it could further downgrade Italy's new Baa2 rating, which stands just two notches above junk status, if its access to debt markets dried up. Domestic banks shrugged off the move and helped Italy to sell the maximum 5.25 billion euros ($6.4 billion) of bonds it was targeting at the auction, with three-year borrowing costs falling to their lowest since May though they remain high by historical standards. Two- and five-year Italian yields fell after the auction but benchmark 10-year yields were up nine basis points around 6 percent while the country's debt insurance costs also rose. Spanish equivalents were higher. "The concession following Moody's double notch downgrade of Italy helped the auction to be absorbed comfortably. With overseas investors shifting out of sovereign paper, domestic investors were probably the main buyers, particularly Italian banks," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic. "All in all, a bit of relief for Italian bonds but this is likely to prove short-lived given the poor fiscal outlook." The market was already jittery as investors fretted about the effectiveness of the European Union's measures to prevent the debt crisis from engulfing Spain and Italy. The region's bailout fund is not considered large enough to bail out both countries. Two-year Italian yields fell 17 basis points to 3.994 percent while five-year bonds yielded four basis points less on the day at 5.37 percent, but traders said there were scant volumes behind the moves. "(The move) was just some short-covering. It's not really driven by customer flows although in the auction there was demand there for the short end," a trader said. Shorter-dated Italian and Spanish bonds had been catching up this week with a wider rally in euro zone government debt after the European Central Bank last week cut interest rates to historic lows. The move could lose momentum with the Moody's downgrade, traders and strategists said. "There's going to be concern that if Fitch goes (cuts) you may see some institutions having to liquidate their positions... From a trading perspective we're not very positive on peripherals," another trader said. "We still think the (Italian) yield curve is going to flatten and that's based on the belief that yields are going to go higher." The shaky tone in peripheral euro zone bonds kept the price of safe-haven German bonds at five-year highs. The Bund future was last 15 ticks up at 144.99 while 10-year Bund yields were 1.4 bps lower at 1.24 percent, about 10 bps shy of their historic low of 1.13 percent hit in June. Commerzbank strategists said any dip in Bunds would be a buying opportunity.