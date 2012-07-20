EURO GOVT-Bunds inch higher, no relief seen for Spain

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - German debt futures edged higher on Friday and demand for assets perceived to be safe havens in the global economic troubles and the euro zone’s crisis was expected to remain solid into the weekend.

Dealers said the expected approval of a Spanish banking bailout would not halt the rise in Spain’s bond yields and the Bund future was 6 ticks higher at 145.20, with technical charts pointing to a retest of record highs.

UBS technical analysts saw further rises to target 147.74 if the Bund is able to crack tough resistance around 145.50 where the contract peaked earlier this week.

However, with little economic data or new bond supply for traders to sink their teeth into on Friday, volumes in the market were expected to be low and one trader said it may be difficult to find fresh momentum.

Euro zone finance ministers are expected this morning to sign off on a lengthy memorandum of understanding with Spain, spelling out the terms of an agreement to bail out its banks with up to 100 billion euros of rescue money.

The agreement is widely anticipated and should not generate much relief from the steady selling pressure that pushed 10-year yields above the 7 percent danger level on Friday.

“We caution against adding any risk exposure in (Spanish bonds) on a relative basis at this juncture as positive news still fails to work as a catalyst for tighter spreads versus core paper,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Spain’s borrowing costs are increasingly seen as too high to be affordable on a long-term basis and many market participant believe a full sovereign bailout is inevitable.