EURO GOVT-Bunds dip after Moody's negative German outlook

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The rally in safe-haven German government bonds paused at Tuesday’s open, with Bund futures edging lower after credit rating agency Moody’s revised its outlook for the country to negative, along with that of the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Moody’s cited an increased chance that Greece could leave the euro zone, which “would set off a chain of financial sector shocks ... that policymakers could only contain at a very high cost” and warned that the triple-A rated countries might have to increase support for troubled states such as Spain and Italy.

“It looks like Finland’s the only decent credit left now,” one trader said.

Bund futures were down 20 ticks on the day at 145.35.

But with some investors obliged to keep funds in the euro zone, Bunds were likely to remain the safe-haven of choice with yields holding around their all time lows.

“We traded with a bit of an anti-euro bias yesterday, underperforming Treasuries and Gilts but it’s a hard call given what’s happening in the periphery and if you have to stay in the euro zone, you’re going to stay in Bunds,” the trader said.

The Netherlands will sell 2- and 15-year bonds and should find decent demand given the small additional yield paid over German paper, but Spain is likely to have to pay up to issue 3 billion euros of 3- and 6-month bills after yields on its debt soared on Monday.

Spanish bond yields jumped to euro-era highs on fears the government might lose access to funding markets and need a full bailout which would drain the euro zone’s rescue funds at their current capacity.

After the recent surge in yields on Spanish and Italian bonds, clearing house LCH.Clearnet increased the cost of using debt issued by the two countries to raise funds via its repo service.