LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - German Bund futures exended losses on Wednesday on worries that the euro zone debt crisis may eventually hit the strongest economies as well.

“The more tensions rise in Spain and Italy, it gives rise to speculation that Germany will ultimately pay the bill,” one trader said.

Supply pressures also weighed on Bunds on Wednesday as Germany sold bonds maturing in 2044. For details of the auction see

Bund futures were last 66 ticks lower on the day at 144.37.