EURO GOVT-Spanish yields fall, German caution cools euphoria

* Spanish, Italian yields fall after Draghi pledges action

* ECB, euro govts said to be preparing coordinated response

* Spain unlikely to settle below 7 pct without ECB moves

* Bundesbank dampens hopes of ECB action; Bunds cut losses

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian yields fell on Friday on expectations the European Central Bank will act to tackle the two countries’ inflated borrowing costs, but the rally in peripheral debt risked stalling without quick follow-up steps.

A French newspaper said the ECB and euro zone governments were preparing co-ordinated action to cut Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

This followed ECB chief Mario Draghi’s pledge on Thursday that the bank would do whatever it took within its mandate to safeguard the single currency, cooling demand for German Bunds, which have been one of the main safe havens for investors seeking to preserve cash.

Spanish yields fell 21 basis points to 6.75 percent , pulling further away from the euro-era peak of 7.78 percent hit earlier this week as fears grew Madrid would need a full state bailout in addition to an agreed bank rescue.

Equivalent Italian yields were down 14 bps at 5.89 percent , falling below 6 percent for the first time in a week.

Analysts and traders said a sustained fall in Spanish yields below the 7 percent mark beyond which borrowing costs could become prohibitive depended on quick action from the ECB.

“They (the ECB) obviously want to support the market but they run the risk of causing massive disappointment if they don’t follow through with something,” said Charles Diebel, head of rates strategy at Lloyds Bank.

“Spanish yields can go down about 100 basis points if we really think that something big is coming. But for now the jury is out.”

GERMAN STANCE KEY

Ireland added to the cautiously upbeat tone across the euro zone periphery with a sale of new long-term government debt on Thursday, the first since it took an EU/IMF bailout in 2010.

The ECB, which meets next week, has bought Italian and Spanish yields in the secondary market before but mothballed the programme this year as EU policymakers hammered out new measures to fight the crisis.

“The fact that the ECB has made these comments should instil moderate confidence that at least for the short run Italian and Spanish bonds are not blowing out. That may stabiilise the market,” said Riccardo Barbieri, a strategist at Mizuho.

“Levels around the 6-7 percent for Italian and Spanish bond yields should be a cap for now.”

Many market participants were, however, worried that a pushback by Germany’s Bundesbank could curtail the ECB’s ability to act boldly.

“It looks like there’s an elevated chance there’s something in the works but it could be disappointing given the German stance,” a trader said.

Bund futures were last 21 ticks down on the day at 143.80, having fluctuated in and out of negative territory on the comments from German and euro zone officials.

German 10-year yields were 1.5 basis points up at 1.34 percent.