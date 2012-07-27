FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds fall further after U.S. GDP
July 27, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds fall further after U.S. GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell to session lows on Friday after data showed U.S. economic growth slowed in line with expectations in the second quarter.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual rate between April and June, the weakest pace of growth since the third quarter of 2011, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

First-quarter growth was revised up to 2.0 percent from the previously reported 1.9 percent.

The Bund future fell to 143.47, its lowest on the day, from 143.61 before the data. It was last 45 ticks down on the day at 143.56.

