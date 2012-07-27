EURO GOVT-Bets for bold ECB action give Spanish yields respite

* Spanish yields end week comfortably below 7 percent mark

* Merkel, Hollande pledge to protect euro, echoing Draghi

* Bundesbank pushes back, market reaction limited

* Backdrop for Spain, Italy auction more favourable

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Spanish and Italian yields fell on Friday on growing expectations the European Central Bank is preparing the ground for bold action to tackle the two countries’ high borrowing costs.

ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday said the central bank would do whatever it takes to safeguard the single currency - a message echoed on Friday by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.

The comments overshadowed a pushback by Germany’s powerful Bundesbank to Draghi’s pledge, with Spanish and Italian yields ending the trading session lower.

Bunds, which are considered a safe-haven, also slumped. Spanish yields fell 19 basis points to 6.77 percent , pulling further away from the euro-era peak of 7.78 percent hit earlier this week as fears grew Madrid would need a full state bailout in addition to an agreed bank rescue. Five-year yields fell 27 bps to 6.32 percent, having earlier this week risen above their longer-dated counterparts, briefly inverting the Spanish yield curve.

European officials told Reuters Spain had conceded it may need a state bailout.

Ten-year Italian yields were down 6 bps at 5.96 percent , falling below 6 percent for the first time in a week.

Analysts and traders said a sustained fall in Spanish yields below the 7 percent mark, beyond which borrowing costs could become prohibitive, depended on quick action from the ECB.

“They (the ECB) obviously want to support the market but they run the risk of causing massive disappointment if they don’t follow through with something,” said Charles Diebel, head of rates strategy at Lloyds bank.

“Spanish yields can go down about 100 basis points if we really think that something big is coming. But for now the jury is out.”

Draghi’s comments will provide a more favourable backdrop for Italian and Spanish bond sales next week, both of which take place before the outcome of a two-day ECB monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

Ireland added to the cautiously upbeat tone across the euro zone periphery with a sale of new long-term government debt on Thursday, the first since it took an EU/IMF bailout in 2010.

EXPECTATIONS

The ECB has bought Italian and Spanish bonds in the secondary market before but mothballed its bond-buying programme this year as EU policymakers hammered out new measures to fight the crisis.

Some market participants worried that a pushback by Germany’s Bundesbank could curtail the ECB’s ability to act boldly.

The Bundesbank, which opposes the ECB’s Securities Markets Programme (SMP) because it treads too close to the central bank’s ultimate taboo of state financing, said on Friday it was still not in favour of such a step.

But others thought that Draghi’s comments were so emphatic that the ECB would be hard-pushed not to follow through.

“Given the strong message he delivered ... if they didn’t undertake bond purchases, and considering that yields remain relatively elevated, it would do quite some damage to their credibility,” Brian Barry, fixed income analyst at Investec, said.

Barry said yields on 10-year Spanish bonds could fall below 6 percent if the ECB resumed its bond purchase programme because “if they are going to step into the market, they would want to bring down yields considerably.”

“Ultimately it’s going to depend on whether we see the colour of the ECB’s money or not.”

Bund futures slumped 80 ticks to a settlement close of 143.21. Yields on 10-year German bonds were 6.9 basis points higher at 1.4 percent.