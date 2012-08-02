FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Spanish, Italian bonds firm after debt auction
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Spanish, Italian bonds firm after debt auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The premium investors demand to hold 10-year Spanish and Italian government bonds over benchmark German Bunds eased on Thursday after Madrid sold slightly more than planned at a debt auction.

The auction was held hours before a European Central Bank policy decision. Markets expect the ECB to resume purchases of Spanish and Italian government bonds eventually, despite German opposition, and possibly ease monetary policy further.

“I think the auction went pretty well, especially the shorter-dated auctions,” one trader said. “I think people are just probably closing out positions or trying to position for the ECB meeting today.”

The ten-year Spanish/German government bond yield spread was last 7 basis points tighter on the day at 532 bps. The equivalent Italian spread tightened by 12 basis points to 445 bps.

German Bund futures were last 16 ticks lower on the day at 143.34.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.