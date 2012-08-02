FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bund futures reverse losses in choppy trade
August 2, 2012

EURO GOVT-Bund futures reverse losses in choppy trade

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German Bund futures reversed earlier losses in choppy trade on Thursday as investors hesitated to take a strong view on the outcome of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

“It’s just sporadic buying and unwinding of some positions before the ECB. There’s not much volume behind the moves and we’ll just probably drift before the ECB,” a trader said.

Bund futures rose to a session high of 143.78, up 28 ticks on the day, having zig-zagged in a 50-tick range for most of the session.

