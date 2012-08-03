EURO GOVT-German Bunds slump as much as 2 points

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German Bund futures slumped as much as two points on Thursday as better-than-expected U.S. data gave investors further reason to take profit on lofty safe-haven German bond prices, as lower-rated sovereign euro zone debt rallied.

The pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector edged up in July while the U.S. economy created more non-farm jobs than expected that same month.

German Bund futures fell to a session low of 142.82, down 206 basis points on the day.

“A lot of people probably got long yesterday and now they are lightening positions going into the weekend,” a trader said.