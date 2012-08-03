FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-German Bunds slump as much as 2 points
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-German Bunds slump as much as 2 points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German Bund futures slumped as much as two points on Thursday as better-than-expected U.S. data gave investors further reason to take profit on lofty safe-haven German bond prices, as lower-rated sovereign euro zone debt rallied.

The pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector edged up in July while the U.S. economy created more non-farm jobs than expected that same month.

German Bund futures fell to a session low of 142.82, down 206 basis points on the day.

“A lot of people probably got long yesterday and now they are lightening positions going into the weekend,” a trader said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.