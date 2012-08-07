FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bund futures extend losses on prospect of ECB action
August 7, 2012

EURO GOVT-Bund futures extend losses on prospect of ECB action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended losses on Tuesday with the prospect the European Central Bank may resume bond buying supporting longer-dated Spanish and Italian debt and sapping appetite for lower risk assets.

German Bund futures fell to a session low of 142.82, 38 ticks lower on the day and 10-year cash yields were 2 basis points higher at 1.42 percent.

“The periphery has been trading quite well in the past few days so some people are selling Bunds. The sentiment has improved a bit,” one trader said.

Spanish 10-year bond yields were 4.5 basis points lower at 6.75 percent, with the Italian equivalent 6 bps lower at 5.94 percent.

