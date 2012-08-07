EURO GOVT-Bund futures break below key level

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German Bund futures extended losses on Tuesday, with traders citing stop-loss triggers after they fell below key technical levels around last week’s lows.

One trader said investors had placed stops on their bets for a rise in Bunds around the 142.60 level.

“We just hit some stops between 142.60-52. And 10,000 lots have traded (around those levels) which confirms the stops,” one trader said.

“We have a 10-year (Bund) auction tomorrow so the market is going to ease into that. We should find a reasonable level of support around the 142.12-08 handle - that’s a good support point.... We should be testing those levels tomorrow in the morning, if not today.”

Bund futures fell as low as 142.37, down 83 ticks on the day, having broken below last week’s low of 142.64, which was previously seen as a support level.