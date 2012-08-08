FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Spanish CDS rise as doubts creep in
August 8, 2012 / 9:35 AM / 5 years ago

EURO GOVT-Spanish CDS rise as doubts creep in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Spanish government debt against default rose on Wednesday after Madrid said it would first need to know what conditions would be attached to accessing the euro zone’s rescue funds.

Shorter-dated government bond yields also rose with traders saying it added some uncertainty into the market, with Spain now unlikely to ask for aid at least in the next several weeks .

Five-year Spanish credit default swaps rose 18 basis points to 523 basis points, according to data monitor Markit. The price means it costs $523,000 a year to buy $10 million of protection on Spanish debt.

Equivalent Italian CDS were 6 bps higher at 458 bps.

